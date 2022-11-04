Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

Boozy Cauldron: Touring tavern casts a spell over Indy this November

A traveling pop-up cocktail experience puts a special twist on things with its witchy themes and drinks.
A traveling pop-up cocktail experience puts a special twist on things with its witchy themes and drinks.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 19:38:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A touring pop-up tavern is making a stop in Indy as part of its quest to bewitch Hoosiers this November.

Boozy Cauldron is a dark, magical cocktail experience that comes with stories, cocktails and a show led by "Cocktail Wizards." Told in four parts, you'll get a different cocktail with each part of your journey.

This witchy night of fun is coming to Indianapolis Nov. 17-19 and is for those 21 or older.

Tickets are $55 per person. That includes entry to the experience and four signature cocktails.

If you're interested, you can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!