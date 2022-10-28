Brewery hopes to battle invasive species through education, beer

INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership hopes to make knowing the difference between an Asian Bush Honeysuckle and a Northern Bush Honeysuckle as easy as knowing the difference between a pilsner and a porter.

Bier Brewery recently released Native Nectar, a new blood-orange Kolsch-style beer with an informative twist. The beer is being used to raise awareness about native and invasive species.

It’s a creation between Bier and the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership (HIP).

“One of the biggest challenges with invasive species is just informing people about what’s out there,” Claire Lane, coordinator of the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership, told WRTV. “Any time we can get any inroads on public education, getting that message out, it is really important and a beer is a really great way to do that.”

Educating the public aligned with Bier Brewery’s own mission.

“Being family-owned and -operated, we feel like we have an obligation to the local community to make a difference,” said Ryan Connor, Bier Brewery’s co-owner. “If us as a local community can take small steps, I think ultimately we can make a big change.”

A portion of Native Nectar sales will go to the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership.