BRICS Indy | Serving ice cream trailside since 2010

INDIANAPOLIS — BRICS stands for the Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station, and it’s a name that pays homage to the building’s history as the original Monon train station in Broad Ripple.

“It's just a great old building,” Jay Hill, assistant manager of BRICS, said.

The ice cream shop opened in 2010 and Hill began scooping sweet treats the following year.

“Three of the four original owners were students of mine,” Hill said. “I retired from teaching and didn't want to sit at home, so I asked them if they'd be interested in me working.”

And while you can take the teacher out of the school, you can’t take the "call to teach" out of the teacher.

“I really enjoy working with all the young kids that this is their first job,” Hill said.

BRICS always carries at least 30 different flavors of dairy-based ice cream.

“Yellow Cake Batter is our most popular flavor,” Hill said. But the popularity extends well beyond traditional ice cream.

“We also offer eight vegan flavors which we make ourselves,” Hill said.

A few of the oat-milk-based ice cream flavors include Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Vanilla, Strawberry and Mint Chip. BRICS also has a dairy-free Raspberry Sorbet.

The ice cream at BRICS goes beyond tasting good according to Hill. The owners also use it to do good in the community.

“I can't tell you how much ice cream we donate over a week or a month or a year. I mean, it's an extraordinary amount of ice cream,” Hill said. It's a really cool part of working here that you get to be a part of this outreach to the community.”

BRICS Indy

901 East 64th Street

Indianapolis

(317) 257-5757

