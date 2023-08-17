Carve up a good time at the Hoosier Hardwood Festival

BOONE COUNTY — A treasured part of Indiana's history and heritage will be on full display at the Hoosier Hardwood Festival.

In preparation for the annual celebration of Indiana's most renewable resource, WRTV's Inside Indy hosted artists/woodcarvers and organizers to have a deeper conversation about the importance of this fun event.

Watch our video to hear that discussion and see video of the woodcarving in action in WRTV's parking lot.

The Hoosier Hardwood Festival happens Aug. 25-27 at the Boone County Fairgrounds.