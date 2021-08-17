Celebrate Latino culture during the IndyFringe Theatre Festival

Indianapolis – Latino culture and music will take center stage during an annual event known for its diverse lineup of entertainment.

Like most major events, the IndyFringe Theatre Festival returns in 2021 after canceling in 2020, due to the pandemic. This year’s festival features 50 different productions over a span of 12 nights.

One of those productions is Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas.

“What we’re trying to do is remind people and reinforce the notion that Latino music has always been a part of American culture,” said Tom Alvarez.

Alvarez is managing director of Magic Thread Cabaret, the local theatre company that created Cabaret Latino. He says the show fulfills a longtime dream.

“I’m of Mexican descent and I’ve always been extremely proud of my culture, its music, the Spanish language,” Alvarez told WRTV. “Finally, I decided that it was time that I create something in celebration of Latino music…Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Latin America, all these various countries.”

In addition to showcasing music from a wide array of countries, the set list also spans generations.

“We’ve got everything from classic Latin, songs like “Bésame Mucho” up to “Despacito,” said Magic Thread Cabaret artistic director, Dustin Klein. “We also have a lot of things that are unique to countries of Latin America that are in Spanish that aren’t so known.”

While singer Iris Ramirez is honored to represent her roots on stage, she says you do not need to have a direct connection to the culture to enjoy Cabaret Latino.

“I feel that anybody who comes and sees it, they will feel something special about the show,” said Ramirez.

Ultimately, Alvarez says Cabaret Latino is meant to bring audiences to their feet.

“You will hear a lot of songs you will recognize, and I would challenge you to come to see our show and sit still,” said Alvarez. “We’re going to encourage people to come and dance and party. It’s going to be a fiesta.”

You can see Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas at the Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum on August 19, 22, 26, or 29. For show times and ticket information, go to indyfringe.org.