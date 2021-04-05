Cherry blossom trees start to bloom at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A mark of spring and brighter days ahead is currently lining the White River in downtown Indianapolis — but only for the next couple of weeks.

Inside the White River State Park, 52 Japanese Yoshino cherry blossom trees have started to bloom.

The trees are a popular spring attraction in Washington D.C., where residents and travelers alike travel to see the shoreline of East Potomac Park and the National Mall lined with the Japanese cherry trees. The trees are a century-old Japanese tradition called Hanami, which means "flower viewing."

In 2012, Indianapolis and several other American cities were gifted the trees from Japan to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the cherry trees.

Courtesy of Deon Haskins A photo of the Japanese Yoshino cherry blossom trees at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, Apr. 4, 2021.

“The blooming of our cherry blossom trees is always a special time for WRSP,” Carolene Mays-Medley, the executive director of the White River State Park Development Commission, stated. “This year more than ever, we are thrilled to share the beauty of the Park and all that it has to offer. We invite you to visit the Park and take in the blooms for yourself. You might even enjoy a safe-socially distanced lunch under the trees in honor of the Japanese tradition.”

Visitors of the downtown Indy park can find the cherry trees on the west bank of the White River, east of the Indiana Zoo's White River Gardens.

As always, enjoying the view of the cherry blossoms is a time-sensitive excursion as they are expected to only be in full bloom for 14 days.

