INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Chocolate Walk for Speedway will take place this weekend.

The annual event raising money for the Tanya Isaac Foundation.

The event kicks off with a stop at McGilvery's Pub at 3009 High School Road where attendees will receive their map, lanyard and punch card.

You must check in before 3:30 p.m. The event runs from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and features 20 different locations around Speedway.

Watch the video player above to learn more about the upcoming event.