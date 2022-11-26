Christkindlmarkt at The Athenaeum opens in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is in full swing, and the Athenaeum Foundation is celebrating by hosting its first Christkindlmarkt.

More than a dozen vendors will be selling holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more.

If you need a break from shopping, there will also be food and drink available for purchase, including an exclusive beer from Sun King.

"The mission of the Athenaum Foundaiton is to highlight German immigrants here in Indianapolis and help tell their story," Craig Mince, Athenaeum Foundation President, said. "[With] this being a very important part of German culture and heritage, bringing the holidays to the Athenaeum or Rathskeller beer garden is very important to us."

The market will be open on Thursdays through Sundays in December through Dec. 18.

"It's very festive. It's always very holiday centric so we've got lots of lights [and] we've got entertainment on stage, both from traditional German folk music to local Christmas and holiday music," Mince said.

Hours will be:

Thursday – Friday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Sunday: Noon – 6 p.m.

The official vendor list includes:

The Athenaeum Foundation – Exclusive Christkindlmarkt items The Rathskeller Restaurant – Traditional Christkindlmarkt food items, gluhwein, beer, wine, pretzels and spicy mustard Coat Check Coffee – Coffee, hot chocolate and sweets Silver in the City – Gift wrap, candles, cards and ornaments Ash & Elm Cider Co. – Locally crafted Mulled cider and products available for carryout Wax Traditions – Hand-painted German-style ornaments HeidiJHale Designs + Details – Jewelry Gravesco Pottery – Christkindlmarkt boot mugs, steins and pottery King Lou Pets – Pet treats and holiday gift boxes J&K Sweet Shop – German roasted nuts React – Christmas trees and greenery LHenry Art (First weekend) Charcuterie boards, candles and keychains SoulCraft LLC (Second weekend) – Oils, lotions and herbal teas Penn & Beech Candle Co. (Third weekend) – Candles

The React Tree & Greenery Hut, which will be located at the Christkindlmarkt entrance off Cleveland and Michigan streets, will sell freshly cut Christmas trees and greenery.

More information is available online.