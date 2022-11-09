Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more.

The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs through the 13.

Admission is $14 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Seniors can get in for $10 from Nov. 9-11 at the box office only.

On Friday, all veterans and active duty military can get free admission and parking with an ID.

Heading to the show? Use the discount code WRTV from the organizers to get a $4 discount on your ticket to the Christmas Gift + Hobby show.