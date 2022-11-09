Watch Now
EntertainmentInside Indy

Actions

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

christmas gift and hobby show.jpg
WRTV/Jason Strong
The 2022 Christmas Gift + Hobby Show
christmas gift and hobby show.jpg
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 15:52:59-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more.

The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs through the 13.

Admission is $14 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Seniors can get in for $10 from Nov. 9-11 at the box office only.

On Friday, all veterans and active duty military can get free admission and parking with an ID.

Heading to the show? Use the discount code WRTV from the organizers to get a $4 discount on your ticket to the Christmas Gift + Hobby show.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!