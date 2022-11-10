Christmas Nights of Lights returning to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — Get your family, friends and hot chocolate ready - Christmas Nights of Lights is back!

More than one million lights will fill the Indiana State Fairgrounds during the event, which runs from November 11 – January 1. The lights will by synced to music played through car radios.

Online reservations are required; no cash or credit will be accepted at the ticket booth.

Saturday, Nov. 12 is WRTV Toy Drive Night. A portion of each pass sold will benefit the WRTV Toy Drive to help local families in need.

Good Morning Indiana is giving away carload passes from Nov. 7 - Dec. 9. Each day, one winner will win a carload pass for up to eight people.

You can purchase tickets here.