Circle of Lights returns next week to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle of Lights is getting right to illuminate Monument Circle and celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The event is happening on Friday, Nov. 25 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, holiday presentations, festive food and beverages and of course, Santa Claus. The "flip of the switch” will happen shortly before 8 p.m. followed by fireworks.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend.

The main stage will be on the south side of the Circle facing in. Attendees can get into the event through the north, east and west spokes of the Circle. The South Meridian and Washington Street entrance will be closed.

By the numbers:

4,784 LED colored lights

52 garland strands

26 toy soldiers and sailors

26 peppermint sticks

"As with any major event here in Indy, those who are coming should expect a few things [including the] increased presence of police, public safety [and] EMTs who will be here to help ensure the safety and security of all those attending. With more spectators come more public safety officials," Major Joshua Gisi with IMPD said. "Regarding traffic ... you can expect that delays will be minimal."

Monument Circle will also incorporate lighting exhibits, video projections and holiday music every evening as part of the Shining A Light on Arts and Culture program on the Circle.

The display will stay up until Jan. 13.