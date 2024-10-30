Community invited to Diwali celebration in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — Diwali, also known as the Hindu “Festival of Lights,” is one of India's most important and widely celebrated holidays. Locally, the multi-day festival will be celebrated at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

WRTV

“Diwali is an inclusive festival,” Neha Patel said. “We would love to join with our greater community.”

Patel, a volunteer with BAPS Greenwood, says Diwali is a time to reset, refocus and renew her connection with God.

“Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, lightness over darkness, and wisdom over ignorance,” Patel said. “As BAPS Hindus, we celebrate as a five-day festival, not only with our family and friends at home but also within the mandir.”

WRTV

Mandir is a Hindu place of worship.

This year is especially important as BAPS celebrates 50 years of spirituality and service in North America.

“BAPS is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organization based on the principles that our spiritual gurus, Mahant Swami Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj, have given in terms of spirituality and giving back to the community,” Patel said.

WRTV

Patel says everyone is welcome to join in the Diwali festivities on Saturday, November 2, starting at 11:30 a.m.

“It's just a time to be able to celebrate in unity with everyone,” Patel said.

Click here to learn more.