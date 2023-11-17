Consistency is key to success for Taylor’s Bakery

INDIANAPOLIS — Taylor’s Bakery began operations more than a century ago.

“We originally started as a grocery store,” manager and social media coordinator Anna Smyth said. “The family generations have transformed it to just strictly be a bakery.”

A move that proved to be a recipe for success.

WRTV

“The pies and other goods at Taylor’s are made by people who've been doing it for the better part of 113 years,” baker Doug Grossnickle said. “And with that time comes tradition. A little bit of that gets baked into each one of our products.”

It’s a tradition passed down for generations, along with some remarkably reliable equipment.

“We have mixers in here that are 50 years old,” Grossnickle said. “The basic technology in terms of a paddle, a whisk, or a dough hook: That really hasn't changed.”

But what has evolved is technology. Taylor’s Bakery offers customers the ability to place their orders entirely online.

“You can do it in the middle of the night from your bedroom if you want to,” Grossnickle said.

From donuts to danishes, cakes and pies, Taylor’s offers a plethora of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. Each baked with pride from a team of hardworking employees.

“Not only do the bakers make the product, we have the decorators that actually decorate the product, and then it goes down to the front end where we box it and give it to the customer,” Smyth said.

WRTV

“We have each other's back, and I think that's one of the reasons we've been here as long as we have,” Grossnickle said.

