Curation and community come together at Wild Geese Bookshop

FRANKLIN — The story of 40 East Madison Street in Franklin began more than a century ago.

Originally built as a hotel, the building would later become a private residence and eventually apartments before being vacated entirely. New life migrated to the building in 2016 when Wild Geese Bookshop spread its wings from its previous home.

“This is the place I want to be because I love the front porch,” Wild Geese Bookshop owner Tiffany Lauderdale Phillips said. “There's something lovely about a front porch where you can have conversations with people as they walk by. I see friendships kindle here as a result of the entrance.”

Creating an inviting environment is imperative for Lauderdale Phillips. It’s part of her heritage.

“I'm from the south, so hospitality is a big thing in the south. We want to make sure that's the environment we're cultivating. We try to make sure we welcome everyone in and I always want people to feel at home here.”

Wild Geese Bookshop features a wide variety of purposefully picked works.

“Everything on our shelves is hand selected, so you get real curation.”

Customers will also find a wide variety of locally-sourced gifts. From care packages to subscription boxes, shirts, stickers, candles and journals, there’s something for the entire family.

And what’s good for Wild Geese is good for the community too.

“When you spend a dollar with Wild Geese, you're actually spending a dollar in several businesses that are local to Indiana or to this very community. I love that people are very much about community here, and that's what a bookstore does.”