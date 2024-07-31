Cycling event to raise funds for Damien Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you are a casual rider or a serious cyclsist, the Damien Center's One Home Ride 2024 has room for you.

The event is a fundraiser for the Damien Center, Indiana’s oldest and largest HIV/AIDS service organization. The ride will take place Saturday, August 17.

Damien Center Damien Center President & CEO Alan Witchey is pictured at the One Home Ride 2023.

President and CEO Alan Witchey stopped by WRTV to talk about the ride and where the collected funds will go.

“We use those funds to help people, mostly our homeless clients,” Witchey said. “People who are struggling for things like socks, underwear and coats during the winter.”

Damien Center Cyclists participate in One Home Ride 2023.

There are several ride options for cyclists of all skill levels to participate.

The Metric Century Ride sponsored by IU Health is 62 miles. The Mid-Distance Ride is 34 miles, and the Fun Ride is 13 miles. Participants can also opt to ride virtually on their own time or on a stationary bike.

Damien Center Cyclists participate in One Home Ride 2023.

“You can socialize and talk or you can be serious and do the bike ride,” Witchey said. "Last year I got to meet people that I didn't know and we've stayed in touch all through the year. We’re going to meet up again this year.”

Click here to register for the One Home Ride 2024.