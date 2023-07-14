Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream | Traditional Mexican flavors served by the scoop

AVON, Ind. — You can find corn, queso, and tequila on the menu at just about any Mexican restaurant, but there aren’t many places in central Indiana that serve those flavors in a cup or a cone.

But that’s exactly how they’re scooped at Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream.

Angel “Danny” Benitez opened his ice cream shop while still attending high school.

“I thought it would be cool to have a Mexican ice cream shop in Avon because at the time, there was nothing like it,” Benitez said.

But what makes Mexican ice cream different?

“The biggest differences are the unique flavors that we offer. We make all our flavors in-house. A lot of the unique flavors we have are traditional flavors of Mexico.”

But if your palate prefers more traditional flavors, Danny’s has those too.

“Oreo, Cookie Monster, strawberry cheesecake; the texture’s a lot smoother than traditional ice cream,” Benitez said.

And if you can’t decide between Mexican-inspired or traditional, why not try them all?

“We we let the customer sample whatever,” Benitez said. “That's how we sell you because I’m sure you’ll find something that you love.”

A signature item you will also find on the menu is the mangonada. This dessert features an made in-house mango sorbet, fresh chunks of mango, chamoy, Tajín, lime juice and a tamarind straw. Benitez says it is the perfect balance of sweet, fruity, spicy, and tangy.

You can visit Danny’s Mexican Ice Cream at 7730 E. US Hwy 36, Avon.