Don’t fret, LUNA Music sells songs on vinyl, CD and cassette

INDIANAPOLIS — “Like most businesses, the music industry is cyclic,” Todd Robinson said. “I think it's just the natural evolution.”

An evolution Robinson witnessed firsthand.

“From a very, very, very early age, music always captivated me and captured me,” Robinson said. “I just really couldn't imagine doing anything else with my life.”

Robinson is the owner of LUNA Music in Indianapolis. It’s a shop he began nearly 30 years ago when he was unable to find a record store to sink his teeth into.

“I was just so passionate about being involved in music,” Robinson said. “I really liked the interaction that you have at a record store with people and that really fed me in a lot of ways because now we're talking about something that I love with like minded individuals.”

LUNA Music operated several stores around the city for several years, but it is now solely located at the corner of College Avenue and 52nd Street.

“I love this neighborhood," Robinson said. “I live in the neighborhood and I always looked at this building.”

Inside, customers will find a wide array of music on many formats.

“We definitely make sure we've got a mix of all of those products, because they're kind of ever changing and their popularity, Robinson said. “I really can't imagine myself doing anything else other than running a record store.”