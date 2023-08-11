Drum Corps International World Championships return to Indianapolis this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — DCI World Championships will return to Indianapolis this weekend, with its muti-day World Championship and several other experiences open to the public.

The marching band competition is described as the "Super Bowl for marching bands."

In addition to the three-day championship, DCI will partner with DII for “Shining A Light on Music Education” on Friday from 5 p.m. to dark on Monument Circle.

DCI will also take part in the ‘SoundSport International Music & Food Festival' on Saturday.

For more information on DCI and their events this weekend, watch the video above.