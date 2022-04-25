Babyface to headline Walker Theatre's 95th-anniversary celebration on Juneteenth weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis' own Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will headline the Historic Madam Walker Legacy Center's 95th Anniversary celebration over Juneteenth weekend.

Kicking off the celebration on Friday, June 17, Babyface will hit the stage at Walker Theatre. According to a release, Babyface will also be inducted into the MWLC Walk of Fame that evening.

MWLC's 95th-anniversary celebration will include a gala, block party, and family-friendly activities through Sunday, June 19.

“95 years is quite a legacy and we’re honored to recognize the impact made by our namesake, Madam CJ Walker. We’re thrilled to be hosting a weekend-long celebration this Juneteenth,” Kristian Stricklen, MWLC president, stated in a release. “This celebration will not only focus on the history of our organization, the Madam Walker Legacy Center, but also place a spotlight on the great things to come within the walls of our newly restored building.”

Tickets to Babyface's show are available online or the MWLC box office.

Learn more about the Legacy Center and its 95th-anniversary events at madamwalkerlegacycenter.com.