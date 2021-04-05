Watch
Bill Burr announces rescheduled dates for Indianapolis shows, adds new one

Courtesy of Live Nation
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 05, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Bill Burr announced the rescheduled dates for his tour coming to Indianapolis and added another show.

His tour set to perform at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre has been rescheduled for Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. According to Live Nation, all previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Another date to see Burr perform in Indianapolis was tacked on for Dec. 18 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

Tickets to see the Grammy-nominated comedian at the Murat Theatre and Clowes will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets can be purchased online at billburr.com/tour.

