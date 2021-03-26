Athenaeum hosts 'Broken Rims and Dirty Dreams' art exhibit inspired by the sights and sounds of basketball

INDIANAPOLIS — The colors, the sound, the movement of basketball are often called poetry in motion, and that's what inspired this exhibit here at the Athenaeum "Broken Rims and Dirty Dreams."

“It's the basketball players, the colors, the arenas, the style, the fashion; so it's just something that's just always around, always in your face and beautiful. I find it absolutely gorgeous," said Nicholas Conlon, an artist from Chicago.

His latest exhibit can be found at the Athenaeum in Indianapolis.

“It’s called Broken Rims and Dirty Dreams,” said Conlon.

He said the name is quite literal.

“I've always dreamed about basketball,” said Conlon. “So all the basketball rims and backboards are all refurbished.”

Conlon grew up playing the sport in the alleys and parks every day.

“In Chicago, basketball's life just like Indiana, and we used to love to play each other morning, noon, and night. We'd wake up, go to sleep thinking basketball, wake up to basketball,” said Conlon.

Now instead of playing the game, he spends his time looking for old backboards, rims, and basketballs that he can turn into one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

He’s excited he gets to be a part of March Madness here in Indianapolis.

“I really wanted to go to a place and showcase the art of basketball where people would be sort of, you know, in one space at one time like your captive audience and this is perfect for it. And Indiana in itself, like I said before, is a basketball state,” said Conlon

For more information on the exhibit click here.