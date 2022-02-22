Watch
EntertainmentInside IndyEvents

Actions

Chris Rock bringing new comedy tour to Indianapolis at Old National Centre

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Provided: Live Nation
Chris Rock is bringing his "Ego Death" World Tour to Indianapolis on June 14, Live Nation announced on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
chrisrock.jpg
Chris Rock COVID-19
Posted at 10:51 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 10:55:33-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Stand-up comedian Chris Rock announced Tuesday his "Ego Death World Tour" would include a stop in Indianapolis this summer.

Rock will perform at the Murat Theatre in the Old National Centre on Tuesday, Jun. 14, according to a release from Live Nation.

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian and actor has not been on tour in five years.

Rock's Hollywood career spans three decades, as he's been in TV and film, both on-camera and behind-the-scenes. He even did a stint on Broadway.

The 57-year-old's notable TV work includes his time on "Saturday Night Live" from 1989 to 1993 and as executive producer, writer, and narrator for “Everybody Hates Chris” from 2005 through 2009.

Tickets to Rock's live comedy show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018