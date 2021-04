NOBLESVILLE — Chris Stapleton will be bringing his "All-American Road Show" to Noblesville on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Live Nation announced Stapleton will be making a stop at Ruoff Music Center after the country singer's "Starting Over" album won Album of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Concert tickets go on sale on Friday, Jun. 11.

Stapleton is a Grammy-award-winning artist best known for his single "Broken Halos," "Tennessee Whiskey" and more.