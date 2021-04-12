Dining-in-the-dark event coming to secret Indianapolis location

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to eat in the dark, surrounded by people, as Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson's characters did in the 2013 romance film, About Time?

Well, for $80, those in Indianapolis seeking that extra twist for date night might check out "Pitch Black," a new dining-in-the-dark concept that's touring in a pop-up form across the country.

Pitch Black is a 90-minute experience featuring a blindfolded two-course meal that will be somewhere in Indianapolis beginning on June 17 through June 24.

Once at the "very dark restaurant," guests will have the option of ordering drinks before being escorted to their seats by waiters. And once seated, the blindfolds go on, starting the 90-minute culinary experience.

"You may wonder what the benefits are, but the absence of distractions promotes the idea that eating in the dark heightens diners' senses making for a more pleasurable experience," Pitch Black's announcement read. "The focus is instead on taste, smell, mouthfeel and sound, as well as promoting the art of conversation."

There are two secret menu options that are set, but can be altered for those with dietary restrictions, according to Pitch Black.

The exact address of the dining-in-the-dark event will be revealed prior to the experience. Organizers say COVID-19 protocols will be in place and tickets are nonrefundable.