Disney Princess concert tour coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Disney Princess - The Concert will make stops in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne during its U.S. tour launching in the spring of 2022.

The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "Colors of the Wind," and more, and concertgoers are encouraged to dress up in their best princess attire.

The concert will take place at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis on March 22, and Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne on March 27. Ticket prices start at $25 and can be purchased online.