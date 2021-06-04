Fireworks show returns to downtown Indianapolis on July 4 with new launch site

INDIANAPOLIS — The annual 4th of July fireworks show in downtown Indianapolis will return this summer following its hiatus last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Independence Day celebration returns with a new launch site at 500 North Meridian, where the 21-minute show will be linked to local radio stations. According to Downtown Indy, Inc, Regions Tower — the firework launch site for more than 50 years — could not be the show's sponsor this July 4 due to a new residential building being developed adjacent to its building.

“Due to fire safety ordinances, a safe “fall-out” perimeter is required that is free of residences and hotels and other similar spaces, including homeless shelters and jails,” Sherry Seiwert, the president of Downtown Indy, Inc., stated. “Additionally, shooting off large scale, aerial fireworks should also be a safe audible distance from our beloved Zoo and the animals in their care. Fortunately, our friends at Stenz Corp. came through and offered the 500 North Meridian building, which they manage.”

The downtown Indy fireworks show is set to begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett stated in a release to WRTV: "This year, we can celebrate our country’s independence, our city’s bicentennial, and our continued comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, powered by more and more residents choosing to get vaccinated.”