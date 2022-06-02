Watch
GO FISH: DNR encourages others to fish with free fishing days

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 02, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking for a new hobby? The Department of Natural Resources offers Free Fishing days from June 4 to June 5 and later in the year on September 24.

On these specific days, no fishing license is needed to fish in the state's public waters. But rules such as seasons, bag, and size limits do apply.

DNR encourages others to take advantage of these days. The public gets the opportunity to not only fish but to learn how to fish as well.

You can also use these days to take a fishing trip with family or bring a friend along and teach them how to fish.

For any other information, visit their website.

