Illusionist group Champions Of Magic set for back-to-back show days in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The five-person illusionist group "Champions Of Magic" will perform at Old National Centre on back-to-back days in November.

Champion Of Magic will take to the Murat Theatre on Sunday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $25.

According to a release from Live Nation, the interactive magic show will include an escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a prediction "that has to be seen to be believed," levitation above the stage, and a finale "beyond explanation."