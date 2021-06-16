Watch
Independent Music + Art Festival returns for its 20th year on Saturday

Courtesy of the Harrison Center
A photo of a band playing at the Independent Music + Art Festival in 2017.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The 20th annual Independent Music + Art Festival that celebrates local and regional artists who make original art returns this Saturday at the Harrison Center.

Starting at noon, 50 vendors will be set up at 1505 N. Delaware Street for eight hours while a lineup of 12 local artists performs.

Although the festival is free, the IMAF is following the Marion County Health Department COVID-19 order and requires guests to pre-register for the event online.

IMAF will also honor the Juneteenth holiday this year with free roller skating on a pop-up rink and drum circle.

Here is the lineup of performances:

Ross Hollow12 p.m. to 12:35 p.m.
Flatland Harmony Experiment12:40 p.m. to 1:15 p.m
Public Universal Friend 1:20 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.
Yadin Kol2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.
The Brother's Footman2:40 p.m. to 3:15 p.m
Sheeza3:20 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.
Mr. Kinetik4 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.
Brother O' Brother4:40 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.
Seaux Chill5:20 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.
Moxxie6 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.
Allison Victoria6:40 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Clint Breeze7:20 p.m. to 8 p.m.
