Indiana Black Expo 2022 free concert lineup includes Patti LaBelle, Monica and After 7

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) announced Wednesday Patti LaBelle, Monica, and Indianapolis' own After-7 will headline the 2022 Summer Celebration's Music Heritage concert.

The free outdoor concerts will take place at the American Legion Mall on Friday, Jul. 15, starting at 6 p.m.

In its 51st year, IBE president Tanya Mckinzie stated that the organization is excited to have the Summer Celebration return "full fledge" this year.

“We are blessed to have Patti, Monica, and After-7 grace the stage at our free outdoor concert and look forward to celebrating with (the) statewide community and guests from across the country,” Mckinzie wrote in a press release.

Although the concert is free, VIP tickets are available for $75. Learn more at summercelebration.net.

