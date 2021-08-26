Indy Fringe Fest back and ready to wow crowds

Indy Fringe is back this year and organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever. For more than a decade the Festival has highlighted all things theatre.

Last year the festival took a break because of the pandemic but the big comeback is upon us. The festival has already been going on for a week. This year it’ll run three weekends. There will be 50 productions, more than 300 artists, and more than 250 performances.

WRTV caught up with the Indianapolis Ballet to discuss their return to the festival after a tough year during the pandemic.

Director of the Indianapolis Ballet Don Steffey says he’s glad to be back on the stage doing in-person performances for crowds even if there are some restrictions in place to protect everyone.

“That’s what is happening at Indy fringe, you go to any of these performances no matter the size of the audience, people are excited to share that experience with the stage, there’s nothing I mean nothing like live theatre," said Steffey.

The festival runs through September 5.

