Indy movie theater showing Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day over and over

INDIANAPOLIS — You can willingly relive the same day over and over again just as Phil Connors did in "Groundhog Day" over at Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie on Wednesday.

The Indianapolis movie theater is showing Groundhog Day nonstop on Groundhog Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, starting at 9:10 a.m. The 1993 classic follows a Pittsburgh weatherman, played by Bill Murray, as he finds himself reliving the same day over and over again.

Rewatching the same movie over and over again, much less reliving an entire day, may sound like the scariest of nightmares to some, but to others? That's a dream holiday.

Daniel Jacobson, the programming director at Kan-Kan, says when he and his team met to go over special events for the year, one of his colleagues said it was her dream to show Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day. "So we're like, 'let's look into it,' and it was available," he said.

"Then she went further to go, 'Well, my real dream is actually to show it on repeat all day.' And then I was like, 'You do know that we have the power to do this?' And she's like, 'wait, what?!" Jacobson explained of how Kan-Kan came up with the idea.

"That's the benefit of being a locally operated arthouse cinema because you can make these decisions because it's a small team; locally run and operated," Jacobson explained. "We were like, 'let's have fun with this.'"

Photo Provided: Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie Groundhog Day came out in 1993.

Since opening just five months ago, Kan-Kan has already hosted some impressive events. It nearly had a sold-out crowd for its showing of "House of Gucci" earlier this month in partnership with Pattern Magazine where they had a local vintage shop selling merchandise and a contest for best outfit.

"It's been great to see the community using our space in the way we always intended," Jacobson said.

"The reason we created this space is [because] Indianapolis needed a home to celebrate the art of film, both locally and on a global scale," Jacobson said. "We've really seen a great reaction from the community. It's shown how much we've been needed."

Kan-Kan is just getting started with its authentic spin on special film events.

Its current list of about 20 up-and-coming movie events boasts showings like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" as an anti-Valentine's Day showing. Kan-Kan's Brasserie will be preparing a "bad first date" dinner for ticket-buyers which will consist of messy foods.

Kan-Kan will also be premiering the first part of "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" on February 10 in partnership with GANGGANG where there will also be a DJ performance before the film and other art installations.

"We hope there's something for everybody here to enjoy film. And that's what we plan to do, and I think that's what we're doing," Jacobson said.

You can buy single showing tickets for Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day at Kan-Kan for $11, or you can buy an all-day pass for $15 that gets you into as many screenings of the movie as you want.

Kan-Kan says it will be showing the film up to six times and coffee and alcoholic beverages will be available starting at 9 a.m.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.