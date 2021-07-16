Watch
Indy Shorts International Film Festival happening from July 20-25

This year, movie-goers can watch hundreds of movies from more than 40 countries during the Indy Shorts International Film Festival.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jul 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — You can watch hundreds of movies from more than 40 countries starting July 20.

The "Indy Shorts International Film Festival" will be held July 20 through July 25 at the new "Living Room Theatres" in the Bottleworks District on Mass Ave., Indy Fringe and the Indianapolis Art Center.

The pandemic may have fueled filmmakers' creativity, marketing director Jessica Chapman says. The festival received a record 3,300 submission this year and there is a new category because of it.

"This year we have a brand new program and it's called 'It's Been A Year' and it's based off films that people made during the pandemic that represent stories that were uplifting and just really unique," Chapman said. "There's one film that talks about how two people were forced to quarantine together after just meeting because of air travel, and that being canceled, so we have some really unique stories that came out of last year."

Indy Shorts is one of only 34 festivals in the world designated as a qualifying event for all three Academy Award Short Film categories.

Visit indyshorts.org for ticket information.

