IndyHumane's Mutt Strutt back in-person this year

INDIANAPOLIS — The pups will be back struttin' their stuff this year at Victory Field.

The 18th IndyHumane Mutt Strut will be in person this year at Victory Field on October 23.

The annual event that helps raise money for the local animal welfare organization was forced to go virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really looking forward to safely returning to an in-person event later this year,” David Horth, the IndyHumane CEO, stated. “Mutt Strut is not only a great fundraiser which allows us to save thousands of pets in central Indiana, it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the pet-loving community of Indianapolis.”

IndyHumane says it's looking forward to safely welcoming back pets and their humans for one of the state's largest pet walks. The event will have live entertainment with several vendors around.

Those interested in participating in the event can register as an individual or join a team at indymuttstrut.org.