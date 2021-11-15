Journey's Freedom Tour with Toto coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Journey announced Monday its Freedom Tour 2022 will include a stop in Indianapolis on May 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Freedom Tour includes special guests Billy Idol and Toto, who will be making appearances on the 40-stop tour. Billy Idol will join Journey of the first leg of the tour through April 5, and Toto will be on the second leg. Fans purchasing tickets in Indy can expect the band Toto.

According to a release for the concert, fans can expect performances of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers legendary songs such as, "Don't Stop Believin,” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more.

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!” Neal Schon stated in the announcement. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at journeymusic.com.