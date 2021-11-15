Watch
EntertainmentInside IndyEvents

Actions

Journey's Freedom Tour with Toto coming to Indianapolis

Concert scheduled for May 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
items.[0].image.alt
2017 Invision
Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - This April 7, 2017 file photo shows members of Journey, Steve Smith, from left, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain at the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Journey is the latest act to cancel their 2020 tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The rock band was supposed to kick off their new tour on May 15 but announced Monday that they would no longer hit the road. Band members said they decided to cancel the tour, instead of postponing it, so that concertgoers would qualify for immediate refunds. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic
Posted at 1:01 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 13:01:01-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Journey announced Monday its Freedom Tour 2022 will include a stop in Indianapolis on May 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Freedom Tour includes special guests Billy Idol and Toto, who will be making appearances on the 40-stop tour. Billy Idol will join Journey of the first leg of the tour through April 5, and Toto will be on the second leg. Fans purchasing tickets in Indy can expect the band Toto.

According to a release for the concert, fans can expect performances of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers legendary songs such as, "Don't Stop Believin,” "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more.

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!” Neal Schon stated in the announcement. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

Fans can purchase tickets starting Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at journeymusic.com.

journey concert.png
Journey's Freedom Tour concert stop lineup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018