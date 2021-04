INDIANAPOLIS — Kane Brown announced Thursday his "Blessed & Free" tour will be stopping for a concert in Indianapolis.

The country singer is most known for his hits “Worldwide Beautiful," "Heaven," and "What Ifs."

Brown's Indianapolis concert will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Apr. 16 at 10 a.m.