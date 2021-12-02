Lego-inspired pop-up bar coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A bar made entirely out of Lego blocks is coming to Indianapolis in March.

For one night only, the Brick Bar will be set up at a secret location in Indianapolis, allowing Hoosiers a spot to let their inner child out, according to Explore Hidden.

The pop-up bar comprises over 1 million blocks of Legos, featuring sculptures made from Legos and blocks for patrons to assemble their own creations. According to Explore Hidden, local DJs will be spinning the tunes, and, of course, bar service will be available.

According to event organizers, ticket-buyers can expect a building competition, a brick-made wishing well, and a table entirely built of Legos for table tennis relays.

Those under the age of 21 will be accepted before 6 p.m.; after that, it's 21 and over.

The Brick Bar accepts reservations on a first-come-first-serve basis, with the total experience being 90-minutes for each ticket-buyer.

Tickets are $22 and can be bought now for the Brick Bar pop-up on March 19.