List: Doggie swim days at Indianapolis-area pools

It's August and the summer days are long and hot for not only us but our furry friends.
If you're looking for a cooling soiree that your dog can be a part of, here's a list:
- August 14: Riley Pool-Greenfield
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- $12 admission
- August 15: Meridian Park Pool
- 4 - 6 p.m.
- $7 admission
- August 22: Doggie Dip-Avon Hendricks Regional Health YMCA
- Small dogs only (40 pounds or less) at 1 p.m.
- Larger dogs only (40 pounds or bigger) can schedule a 1-hour time slot starting at 1:45 p.m.
- $10 admissions
- September 11: Eskenazi Water Park
- 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
- $15 admission
- September 11: Freedom Springs Aquatic Center
- Large dogs only from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
- September 11: Splash Island: Plainfield Aquatic Center
- 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- $10 admissions
WRTV Creative Services Producer Erin Kirby contributed to this report.