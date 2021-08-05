List: Doggie swim days at Indianapolis-area pools

It's August and the summer days are long and hot for not only us but our furry friends.

If you're looking for a cooling soiree that your dog can be a part of, here's a list:

August 14: Riley Pool-Greenfield 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. $12 admission



August 15: Meridian Park Pool 4 - 6 p.m. $7 admission

August 22: Doggie Dip-Avon Hendricks Regional Health YMCA Small dogs only (40 pounds or less) at 1 p.m. Larger dogs only (40 pounds or bigger) can schedule a 1-hour time slot starting at 1:45 p.m. $10 admissions

September 11: Eskenazi Water Park 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. $15 admission

September 11: Freedom Springs Aquatic Center Large dogs only from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

September 11: Splash Island: Plainfield Aquatic Center 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. $10 admissions



WRTV Creative Services Producer Erin Kirby contributed to this report.