List: Doggie swim days at Indianapolis-area pools

WRTV
Posted at 2:43 PM, Aug 05, 2021
It's August and the summer days are long and hot for not only us but our furry friends.

If you're looking for a cooling soiree that your dog can be a part of, here's a list:

  • August 14: Riley Pool-Greenfield
    • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • $12 admission
  • August 15: Meridian Park Pool
    • 4 - 6 p.m.
    • $7 admission
  • August 22: Doggie Dip-Avon Hendricks Regional Health YMCA
    • Small dogs only (40 pounds or less) at 1 p.m.
    • Larger dogs only (40 pounds or bigger) can schedule a 1-hour time slot starting at 1:45 p.m.
    • $10 admissions
  • September 11: Eskenazi Water Park
    • 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.
    • $15 admission
  • September 11: Freedom Springs Aquatic Center
    • Large dogs only from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.
  • September 11: Splash Island: Plainfield Aquatic Center
    • 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • $10 admissions

WRTV Creative Services Producer Erin Kirby contributed to this report.

