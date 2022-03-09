Listen to all your favorite pop-punk songs at these two emo nights in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Is emo music making a comeback, or are millennials just old enough to spend all the money they want to listen to their favorite 2000s pop-punk nostalgia live in concert?

Well, an argument could be made for both, but it's likely a mix of the two.

Early aughts emo stars are on the rebound. Beloved alternative star Avril Lavigne recently released a new album that screams angsty rage, titled "Love Sux." Likewise, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has featured on just about every latest alternative pop-punk, rock hit.

Willow Smith may be our modern-day pop-punk queen, and Machine Gun Kelly's soon-to-be-released album "Mainstream Sellout" is all but guaranteed to be a pop-punk favorite for 2022.

The "When We Were Young" festival in Las Vegas was announced on January 18 and sold out in 24 hours. The jam-packed lineup includes artists like Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Jimmy Eat World, and The All-American Rejects.

Event organizers tacked on two more days to the originally-slated one-day festival, and those subsequent days also sold out just as fast.

If you're a Hoosier who missed out on tickets to the 2000s emo festival or need to let out some pandemic angst, here are two emo nights coming to Indianapolis.

Saturday, Mar. 12:

The Emo Night Tour will be live at The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple on Saturday. Starting at 8 p.m., those 21 and older can hear DJs spinning songs from Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance, and more. Tickets are still available for $15 to $20.

Friday, May 6:

LA-based Emo Nite is bringing its Emo Nite party to the Deluxe at the Old National Centre on Friday, May 6. Fans of the genre 18 and older can celebrate new and old emo music starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are still available for $16 each on livenation.com.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.