Lizzo to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes the "Truth Hurts," but this time it feels "Good As Hell" — you heard right: Lizzo is coming to Indianapolis in the fall.

Following the release of her new single, "About Damn Time," Lizzo announced Monday that "The Special Tour" will be making a stop downtown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, October 18.

Tickets to the headlining show go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist's upcoming album "SPECIAL" will be released on July 15 before she starts her fall tour on September 23.

Atlanta rapper Latto will kick off the concerts.

Lizzo's Hoosier fans had the chance to experience one of the hitmaker's iconic concerts during the 2019 Indy Pride Festival, where she played her off-the-charts album "Cuz I Love You."

