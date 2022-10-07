Meridian-Kessler Home Tour returns

INDIANAPOLIS — Claire Panyard has lived in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood her whole life and doesn't plan to leave anytime soon.

"Meridian-Kessler is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city. And the people who live here really just take a lot of pride in the history of the area. And I just feel the exact same way," Panyard told WRTV.

It's Panyard's first year on the Meridian-Kessler Home Tour committee, and she's excited to share the charm of her community with the rest of Indianapolis in the 49th annual Meridian-Kessler Home Tour (MK Home Tour) this weekend.

"The history that you find out talking to these homeowners and touring these homes, it's just, it's kind of like taking a step back in time. And it's just so fun," Panyard said.

One of the highlights of the home tour for Panyard is the stories homeowners share with guests. Another favorite of the show, Panyard says, is seeing historic homes that have been well preserved.

"If you're into architecture, if you're into design," Panyard started. "(If) not for inspiration, but just for pure joy and a great hobby," Panyard said of the MK Home Tour being an excellent afternoon activity.

Photo Provided: Meridian-Kessler Home Tour

Photo Provided: Meridian-Kessler Home Tour

Photo Provided: Meridian-Kessler Home Tour

As the MK Home Tour approaches its 50th anniversary next year, Claire says the showcase has naturally expanded to newer models of homes over the years, which guests will also have the chance to see alongside the historical ones.

There will be seven homes in total during this year's showcase, ranging from an updated bungalow to a Tudor house.

"Some homes will be showing the first floor. Some homes will be showing the entire home," Panyard said. "Some houses have carriage houses that they'll be showing, so lots of really cool details, (and) some funky contemporary homes."

Claire says that those interested in being there for the 50th home tour should get ready to mark their calendars, as some Meridian Street homes are likely to make an appearance.

You can see the MK Home Tour Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are suitable for both days.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.