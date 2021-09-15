National Hispanic Heritage Month events

Photo provided/WRTV

INDIANAPOLIS — National Hispanic Heritage Month has officially begun! Check out these upcoming events below: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021: Library Hispanic Heritage month books and authors. Event is held until end of October. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Luncheon (hybrid due to COVID-19). Friday, Sept. 17, 2021: Hispanic Heritage Month Night Indians Game at Victory Field (501 W. Maryland St. Indianapolis, IN 46225) Gates open at 6 p.m. Pregame ceremony begins at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021: Fiesta La Plaza (virtual event due to COVID-19). Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Hon. Juan R. Sánchez. At 2 p.m., the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana and the Indiana State Bar Association Latino Affairs Committee will welcome the Hon. Juan R. Sánchez, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, as the keynote speaker at their fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. (There is also a virtual option).

