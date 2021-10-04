New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa & En Vogue coming to Indianapolis in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — New Kids On The Block announced Monday its "MixTape Tour 2022" will be making a stop in downtown Indianapolis in May. The pop group's lineup will also have artists Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue along for the tour.

The MixTape Tour kicks off in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 10, then comes to Indianapolis for its second stop on Thursday, May 12.

In total, the groups will be performing in over 50 cities next summer.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg stated in a release. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

The Mix Tape Tour concert will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster Friday. At this time, Gainbridge says it will require a "Health Check" for ticketholders going to the concert.