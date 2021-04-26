Over 30 free shows at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers this summer

FISHERS — The Fishers Summer Concert series returns this summer starting June 1, Fishers Parks announced on Monday.

Both local and national artists are slated to perform at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, located at 6 Municipal Dr., on Tuesdays and Fridays. Shows are also scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Central Green, located at 1 Municipal Dr.

All shows are free and first-come, first-served through the first weekend of September.

The 2021 season lineup includes:

Tuesday Nights | 7 – 9 p.m. Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 1: Living Proof

June 8: Karma Band

June 15: Mike & Joe

June 22: The Midtown Mad Men

June 29: Cool City Band

July 6: The Nauti Yachtys

July 13: Henry Lee Summer

July 20: Country Summer

July 27: Toy Factory

Friday Nights | 8 p.m.Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

June 25: SPARK! Fishers – Spin Doctors: Grammy-nominated band best known for their early 90’s hits, "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong,” which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 7 and No. 17, respectively.

July 2: Free Fallin – The Tom Petty Concert Experience

Sunday, July 4: GlamëricA – A tribute to the awesome era that was ‘80s hair and glam metal!

July 9: Pearl Jam Tribute - Chicago

July 16: Purple Veins – The Essential Prince Tribute Band

July 23: Hard Day’s Night Beatles Tribute

July 30: Creedence Revived – The World Premier CCR Tribute Band

August 6: Heroes – The David Bowie Experience

August 13: The Soul Pocket Band – A night of R&B and Dance classics

August 20: Pink Droyd – The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert with Laser Light Show

August 27: Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars

September 3-4: Fishers Blues Fest – the full lineup will be announced soon

Wednesday Lunchtime Concerts | Noon – 1 p.m. Central Green *indicates children’s entertainment

June 2: Old Coyote Band

June 9: Mr. Daniel*

June 16: Stevens Puppets*

June 23: Ruditoonz*

June 30: Mr. Daniel*

July 7: Annie’s Jam*

July 14: Musical Conexion*

July 21: Kyle Bledsoe

July 28: Mr. Daniel*

August 4: Old Coyote Band

August 11: Stevens Puppets*

August 18: Ruditoonz*

August 25: Annie’s Jam*

Restrooms, hand washing, and sanitization stations will be on-site and patrons are asked to wear face masks.

Vendors will be on-site for alcohol and refreshment purchases. Blankets and chairs will be permitted into the venues.