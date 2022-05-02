PopCon Indy returns in June with interactive Squid Game and LGBTQ events

INDIANAPOLIS — The convention celebrating all things pop culture returns in June with three days of new interactive games, celebrities, social media influencers, a film festival, and LGBTQ-centered programs.

PopCon Indy 2022 kicks off Friday, June 3, at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis for its ninth year.

PopCon Indy will be introducing several new experiences this year, including a weekend-long game series in honor of the international hit Netflix Series "Squid Game."

Fans 18 and older can sign up to play in the "PopCon Squid Game," all in an attempt to win a lifetime three-day pass to PopCon.

The single-elimination tournament comprised of six games will be revealed similarly to the show: not until moments before the competition. According to a release for the convention, the games will be "recognizable" and "skill-based."

For the first time, PopCon Indy is also partnering with Indy Pride.

To kick off Pride Month, Friday will be themed "Pride Night," and Saturday and Sunday will have additional LGBTQ-focused programming.

“Our convention prides itself on being open and accepting of everyone, which is why we focus on a variety of different fandoms. There truly is something for everyone at PopCon," Carl Doninger, the president of PopCon Indy, wrote in a release.

WRTV Archive Characters of all shapes and sizes invaded the Indiana Convention Center in June for the Indy PopCon, which celebrates all aspects of pop culture

There will also be more than 25 meet-and-greet opportunities at PopCon this year, including:



Yellowstone: Jefferson White, Ian Bohen, Denim Richards

True Lies and Austin Powers: Tom Arnold

Supernatural and Percy Jackson: Jake Abel

Supernatural and Smallville: Alaina Huffman

TMNT: Francois Chau

Sonic the Hedgehog and Assassin's Creed: Roger Craig Smit

“PopCon’s mission is to bring some of the largest names in pop culture to Indianapolis and give creators of all kinds a platform to connect with new audiences,” Carl Doninger, the president of PopCon Indy, wrote in a release.

PopCon will also have laser tag, virtual reality arcade, board and video gaming, a cosplay championship, over 2,000 square feet of LEGO displays, and a live podcast stage.

PopCon will also hold its second international film festival. General admission ticket holders will have the chance to watch 70 films at the convention center or view them from home.

You can learn more about PopCon Indy at popcon.us.

