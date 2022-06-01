Pride Month events around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Pride Month started with a riot and the festivities as well.
Pride Month is every June and commemorates the Stonewall riots. The Stonewall Inn was a New York City gay bar. Due to the bar not being licensed and solicitation of homosexual relations was not legal in New York City at that time, police raided the place.
As police raided the bar, people began to throw objects and the riots began. The riots lasted a total of six days.
These riots became a turning point in the fight for gay rights.
Now, all around the world cities, including Indianapolis, celebrate Pride Month.
Here's a list of events happening during Pride Month:
June 4th
- Indy Pride Pet Pride
- At Riverside Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
- Indy Pride #TransGlam
- At Healer from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
- Greenwood Pride 2022
- At Woodmen Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 5th
- Indy Pride Community Picnic & Bat N’ Rouge
- At Riverside Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
- Indy Pride Interfaith Celebration
- At Riverside Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
- Carmel Pride 2022
- At Carter Green from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 6th
- Indy Pride Deaf Pride
- At Greg's Our Place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 7th
- Indy Pride Bi and Pan Pride
- At Tinker House from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 8th
- Youth Pride Carnival
- At Indiana Youth Group from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
- Music Night
- At Historic Military Park at White River State Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 9th
- Indy Pride Girl Pride
- At The Vogue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 10th
- Shabbat with Pride
- Virtual event from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 11th
- 2022 Indy Pride Parade
- At Mass Ave from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
- Indy Pride Festival
- At Historic Military Park at White River State Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 12th
- Olympia: An 8-hour drag experience
- At Almost Famous from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 17th
- Drive-In Movie Night
- At Tibb's Drive-In Theatre from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 18th
- To Freedom | The Ball
- At 416 Wabash from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
June 19th
- Le Brunch en Rouge | A Juneteenth Celebration
- At Balmoral House
- For more information, visit their website.
June 24th
- Latinx Pride: 2022 Orgullo Latinx
- At The Vogue from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- For more information, visit their website.
To add your organization to this list, email news@wrtv.com.