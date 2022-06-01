Pride Month events around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Pride Month started with a riot and the festivities as well.

Pride Month is every June and commemorates the Stonewall riots. The Stonewall Inn was a New York City gay bar. Due to the bar not being licensed and solicitation of homosexual relations was not legal in New York City at that time, police raided the place.

As police raided the bar, people began to throw objects and the riots began. The riots lasted a total of six days.

These riots became a turning point in the fight for gay rights.

Now, all around the world cities, including Indianapolis, celebrate Pride Month.

Here's a list of events happening during Pride Month:

June 4th



Indy Pride Pet Pride

At Riverside Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Indy Pride #TransGlam

At Healer from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Greenwood Pride 2022

At Woodmen Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 5th



Indy Pride Community Picnic & Bat N’ Rouge

At Riverside Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Indy Pride Interfaith Celebration

At Riverside Park from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, visit their website.

Carmel Pride 2022

At Carter Green from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 6th



Indy Pride Deaf Pride

At Greg's Our Place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 7th



Indy Pride Bi and Pan Pride

At Tinker House from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 8th



Youth Pride Carnival

At Indiana Youth Group from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Music Night

At Historic Military Park at White River State Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 9th



Indy Pride Girl Pride

At The Vogue from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 10th



Shabbat with Pride

Virtual event from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 11th



2022 Indy Pride Parade

At Mass Ave from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Indy Pride Festival

At Historic Military Park at White River State Park from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 12th



Olympia: An 8-hour drag experience

At Almost Famous from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 17th



Drive-In Movie Night

At Tibb's Drive-In Theatre from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 18th



To Freedom | The Ball

At 416 Wabash from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit their website.



June 19th



Le Brunch en Rouge | A Juneteenth Celebration

At Balmoral House For more information, visit their website.



June 24th



Latinx Pride: 2022 Orgullo Latinx

At The Vogue from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit their website.



To add your organization to this list, email news@wrtv.com.