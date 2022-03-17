Rome comes to Indy: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel exhibit opening in Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — A replica of one of the highest internationally acclaimed art exhibits will be on display in downtown Indianapolis starting Friday.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" will be one display inside the Circle Centre Mall through May 1.

Unlike the actual Sistine Chapel in Rome, the touring exhibit allows art enthusiasts to be up close with the near-original size reproduction of the artwork, according to event organizers "SEE Global Entertainment" and "Fever."

The Exhibition includes 34 reproductions of Michelangelo's artwork, including the artist's ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel and pieces like "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement."

Photos Provided: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman Images

"This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you're transported into a completely different world," Martin Biallas, the CEO of SEE Global Entertainment, wrote in a press release. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Indianapolis allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up-close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

Tickets can be purchased online for $21.50 and $14 for children. Bundles and 90-minutes audio guides can be purchased as well. The temporary exhibit will be at the Circle Centre Mall through at least April.

