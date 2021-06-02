Watch
EntertainmentInside IndyEvents

Actions

Simone Biles headlines 'Gold Over America' tour coming to Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Gold Over America
SimoneBiles_2_ByJerryMetellus.jpg
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 12:07:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most decorated athletes in the world is coming to Indianapolis.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is headlining the "Gold Over America" tour. The show is described as a "gymnast-meets-pop-concert spectacular."

The show will feature an all-star team of gymnastic champions who, according to showrunners, will spread messages of women empowerment to inspire the next generation of athletes.

In addition to Biles, the show will include performances by Katelyn Ohashi, Laurie Hernandez, Jordan Chiles, Danusia Francis, Peng-Peng Lee and Morgan Hurd.

The tour stops at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to bankerslifefieldhouse.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Events Calendar

9:22 AM, Oct 15, 2018