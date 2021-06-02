Simone Biles headlines 'Gold Over America' tour coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most decorated athletes in the world is coming to Indianapolis.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is headlining the "Gold Over America" tour. The show is described as a "gymnast-meets-pop-concert spectacular."

The show will feature an all-star team of gymnastic champions who, according to showrunners, will spread messages of women empowerment to inspire the next generation of athletes.

In addition to Biles, the show will include performances by Katelyn Ohashi, Laurie Hernandez, Jordan Chiles, Danusia Francis, Peng-Peng Lee and Morgan Hurd.

The tour stops at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11. For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to bankerslifefieldhouse.com.

