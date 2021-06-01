Sinbad to headline comedy fundraiser for Cancer Support Community Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and actor Sinbad is set to headline the annual fundraiser for Cancer Support Community Central Indiana (CSC), "Laughing Matters."

The event is scheduled to take place at Old National Centre in the Egyptian Room on Saturday, November 13.

According to CSC, Laughing Matters has become one of Indy's most premier fundraisers over the last two decades and it can't wait to welcome Sinbad to the city.

“Cancer Support Community is thrilled with the prospect of being able to hold an in-person event in 2021,” Eric Richards, the CSC president and CEO, stated in a release. “Our organization provides free support services for those impacted by cancer in our community and we could not offer the support we do without funds raised through events like Laughing Matters.”

The 21st annual Laughing Matters event includes complimentary cocktails, dinner, a silent auction, and a meet-and-greet with Sinbad for VIP guests.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seating is limited at this year's event. Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit cancersupportindy.org.