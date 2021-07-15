The Athenaeum's Cereal Cinema film series returns

INDIANAPOLIS — A family-friendly event is returning to Mass Ave at The Athenaeum.

In partnership with the Indy Film Fest, the Athenaeum will be hosting its "Cereal Cinema" once again.

Starting Saturday, July 17, families can head to the Indiana landmark and catch a classic movie and cereal at The Basile Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased for $6.50, which includes a bowl of cereal and admission into the movie. Coffee will be available for purchase from Coat Check Coffee.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for each 10 a.m. show. Here's the lineup:

July 17: The Emperor’s New Groove



Sept. 11: Pokémon: The First Movie

11: Nov. 13: Shrek

Dec. 18: The Muppet Christmas Carol

Social distancing will be encouraged and masks will be required when movie-goers are not eating or drinking.